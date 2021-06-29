Winde: The Western Cape is prepared for peak of the third COVID-19 wave

The Western Cape Premier said they had already introduced a trigger system that allowed for immediate interventions to ensure there were always enough beds, oxygen and staff to care for every person who needed it.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday said provincial government had been closely monitoring the growth of COVID-19 cases during the third wave as well as its impact on the province's health platform.

Winde raised concern about the rapid growth of infections following news that the more transmissible Delta variant was beginning to dominate some parts of the country.

The premier said according to provincial government's existing projections and detailed advanced planning, they continued to have the capacity to respond to those needing healthcare.

He said, however, that the recent announcement that the Delta variant - which spreads quicker and therefore poses a greater risk to the health system - is likely to dominate, means they must go back and ensure their plans remained effective.

“We will continue working with our experts and epidemiologists and we will also make this data available to the public.”

Winde said the Western Cape government was ready and able to scale-up vaccinations beyond 120,000 vaccinations a week and officials were currently preparing mega vaccination sites to make this possible.

