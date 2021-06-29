WATCH LIVE: Various minister explain level 4 restrictions

On Sunday, Ramaphosa moved the country to an adjusted level 4 alert in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council are on Tuesday briefing the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation.

