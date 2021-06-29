Go

WATCH LIVE: Various minister explain level 4 restrictions

On Sunday, Ramaphosa moved the country to an adjusted level 4 alert in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs the nation on regulations under lockdown level 1, which comes into effect at midnight, on Sunday 20 September 2020., Picture: GCIS
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council are on Tuesday briefing the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation.

