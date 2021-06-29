StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

Economists were hoping to see at least some modest gains overall in the numbers as they would have been seen as an indicator of a broader economic recovery.

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa said total employment decreased by 0.1% in the quarter from December 2020 to March this year.

It released its quarterly employment survey earlier on Tuesday.

Economists were hoping to see at least some modest gains overall in the numbers as they would have been seen as an indicator of a broader economic recovery.

The economy has lost 9,000 jobs in total between December last year and March this year.

Statistics South Africa's quarterly employment survey reveals 65,000 jobs were lost from various industries including trade, construction and business services.

However, these were offset somewhat by gains in industries like community services, mining and manufacturing.

The statistics reveal that year on year South Africa lost 552,000 jobs between March 2020 and March this year.

Full-time opportunities dropped by 6.5% in the same period - that's almost 600, 000 full-time jobs that have fallen away.

Part-time jobs have increased by 4.6% during the year - that only constitutes 47,000 jobs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.