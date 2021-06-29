Slow vaccination raised as free and fair election inquiry continues

Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative said the slow vaccine rollout meant many voters may not be inoculated by the October local government election.

CAPE TOWN - The Inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19 will continue hearing oral submissions on Tuesday.

The inquiry kicked off hearings on Monday with input from the Independent Electoral Commission, a health expert and civil society organisations.

The IEC'S Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo told the inquiry that the commission had not made a decision on whether the local government elections in October would be free and fair.

“The commission has not made the decision as yet as to whether these elections are likely to be free and fair, because otherwise it will be a negation of the essence of this process. No such a decision has been reached at this point in general,” he said.

Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative said the slow vaccine rollout meant many voters may not be inoculated by the October local government election.

“The situation is dire and it started because we have limited vaccine supplies and limited ability to do proper ramped up testing, and this means that some of the people who are eligible to vote will not even be vaccinated or fully vaccinated by the time of the elections in October,” Hassan said.

