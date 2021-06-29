Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

Photos and videos showing law enforcement officials patrolling the streets of eSwatini are being widely shared on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – Political pressure is mounting on King Mswati III as pro-democracy protests escalate amid uncertainty about how the coming days will unfold.

There are widespread reports that the king has fled eSwatini, however, acting prime minister Themba Masuku denies this and is calling for calm.

Videos of residents looting shops, grabbing anything they can find from food to alcohol are being shared on social media.

People can be seen loading stock into cars or running home with it. This continues for a few minutes until a police chopper releases teargas over the area.

Local reporter from Times of Swaziliand Nsindiso Tsabedze said people were uncertain about the coming days and were grabbing whatever they could to protect themselves.

“Some are too scared because it’s bad out here and this shows you the dire situation in the country.”

Meanwhile, another resident who prefers to remain anonymous, fearing for his safety, said with no public transport, citizens were scared to move around.

“In some instances, I saw on social media that some people are going into other people’s homes. Everyone is confused.”

Many are calling on South Africa to step in and calm the situation.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the International Relations Department but is yet to receive a response.

Amid the unrest in eSwatini and pro-democracy protests escalating into violence met by the police, people are looting shops, ransacking businesses, grabbing food and liquor.

All shops and businesses are closed due to safety concerns while the police and army fire shots and use teargas.

Tsabedze was in the CBD when a helicopter has released teargas on the looters.

“It’s a tricky situation because we are not sure what is going to happen next. There are no policemen on site meaning the country is open for these things to happen.”

Meanwhile, AFP reports that according to Wandile Dludlu, secretary general of People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), "(King) Mswati unleashed armed soldiers and police on unarmed civilians yesterday."

More than 250 protesters have been injured with gun wounds, broken bones and shock, he said.

Prime Minister Temba Masuku issued an appeal for "calm, restraint and peace" and promised the government would "update the nation on interventions on the current situation as the day progresses."

In his statement, he dismissed media reports that King Mswati III had fled as "false."

He is "in the country and continues to lead," the premier said.

The government last week banned protests, with national police commissioner William Dlamini warning that officers would be "zero-tolerant" of breaches of the ban.

The kingdom has traditionally stifled dissent and demonstrations, including by pro-democracy trade unions.

With unrestricted political power over his 1.3 million people and ruling by decree, the king is the only absolute monarch in Africa and one of the few remaining in the world.

Crowned in 1986 when he was just 18, the king has come under fire for his expensive tastes and spending while most inhabitants live below the poverty line.

In 2019, the country was rocked by a series of strikes by civil servants who accused the monarch of draining public coffers at the expense of his subjects.

