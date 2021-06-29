Political parties, citizens react to ConCourt judgment against Jacob Zuma

The ConCourt said Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate in the state capture inquiry, and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed down judgment in former President Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case.

The Concourt said Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate in the state capture inquiry.

Justice Sisi Khampepe said the court considered an unsuspended jail term of two years, but that this matter was extraordinary.

“The Constitutional Court holds that there can be no doubt that Mr Zuma is in contempt of court. A judgment order was handed down in favour of the applicant [the Zondo commission]. Mr Zuma was served with the order, and it is impossible to conclude anything other than that he was unequivocally aware of what it exactly required of him. Never before has the authority of the Constitutional Court been threatened, never before has the judiciary been threatened."

The ruling has had mixed reactions from South Africans but welcomed by most political parties.

The Democratic Alliance's leader John Steenhuisen called on the former president to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and to hand himself over.