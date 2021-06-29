Political parties, citizens react to ConCourt judgment against Jacob Zuma
The ConCourt said Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate in the state capture inquiry, and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed down judgment in former President Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case.
The Concourt said Zuma was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate in the state capture inquiry.
Justice Sisi Khampepe said the court considered an unsuspended jail term of two years, but that this matter was extraordinary.
“The Constitutional Court holds that there can be no doubt that Mr Zuma is in contempt of court. A judgment order was handed down in favour of the applicant [the Zondo commission]. Mr Zuma was served with the order, and it is impossible to conclude anything other than that he was unequivocally aware of what it exactly required of him. Never before has the authority of the Constitutional Court been threatened, never before has the judiciary been threatened."
The ruling has had mixed reactions from South Africans but welcomed by most political parties.
The Democratic Alliance's leader John Steenhuisen called on the former president to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and to hand himself over.
The Democratic Alliance's leader John Steenhuisen called on the former president to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and to hand himself over.
The IFP released a statement in which it said the Concourt ruling was a victory for the rule of law and confirmed the fact that no one was above the law.
"This matter did not have to go this far, had the former President complied with the directive of the State Capture Commission. We hope that he will respect and honour this ruling, and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the Police within the next five days".
President of Action SA Herman Mashaba tweeted: "This is indeed a victory for all South Africans that have become gatvol with those who have looted our country with impunity."
President of Action SA Herman Mashaba tweeted: "This is indeed a victory for all South Africans that have become gatvol with those who have looted our country with impunity."
Finally, Jacob Zuma will find himself where he belongs behind bars.
Khampepe: Zuma sentenced to an unsuspended prison sentence of a period of 15 months -although this cannot capture the damage Zuma had done to the judiciary