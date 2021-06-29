Paramedics paint grim picture of their reality in the line of duty

Medical emergencies, watching people fight for their life and sometimes losing their battle is taking its toll on them.

JOHANNESBURG - The unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on front line workers. Trained to sometimes run to danger to save lives while others flee, 16 months on the pandemic have brought a new set of problems for paramedics.

Their job is made even more difficult by the increasing death toll, the long waiting time with patients because of the shortage of beds and fears that they too could catch the virus while trying to help others.

Often, they are hope for patients facing life or death. Medical emergencies, watching people fight for their life and sometimes losing their battle is taking its toll on them. Paramedic Malebo Malebane runs Emergency X in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

He has 25 years’ experience but said he’d never seen anything like this.

“What's happening psychologically with my crew... they are getting tired, they are getting irritable, they are getting short tempered,” he said.

Another paramedic Flo Shenge said he worried all the time about taking the coronavirus home to his family. He feels guilty that he is vaccinated, but his family has no protection against the deadly virus.

“We are truly blessed that we were able to be vaccinated, but remember your family is not yet vaccinated, so you still need to protect them. Therefore, it affects you psychological especially when you have to go and meet your parents,” he said.

They said despite all these challenges, they still love what they do, and would continue to save the public.

