No concessions for teaching staff that chose not to vaccinate - Motshekga

The minister said teachers and education staff who had requested for concessions due to a number of reasons including comorbidities, would be expected to report for duty after the sector concludes its vaccination programme next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said teachers who choose not to get vaccinated would not be granted any concessions and would have to report for duty as planned.

Motshekga has on Monday given an update on the education sector's response to the pandemic under level 4 of the lockdown.

All public and private schools in the country have been directed to close from Wednesday and are only expected to reopen on 19 July.

“Those who chose not to vaccinate cannot choose not to come to work. Also, because now it’s a matter of choice,” said the minister.

She said the sector would use their early winter holidays to ensure it vaccinated as many people as possible.

“With vaccines coming, it means we can ramp up even faster and we will definitely be able to finish on schedule,” she said.

So far, over 185,000 people in the education sector have been vaccinated with provinces such as the Free State and Limpopo hoping to complete their programmes this week.

