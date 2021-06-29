Mngoma accused of taking false oath after signing ‘wrong’ affidavit

In his cross-examination of Norma Mngoma on Tuesday evening, Malusi Gigaba's attorney Richard Solomon reminded her that she previously told the commission that the content in her affidavit was a false representation of her statements.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba's attorney Richard Solomon has accused Norma Mngoma of taking a false oath at the state capture commission of inquiry, saying she signed an affidavit that she said contained wrong information.

Mgoma said she signed the final document brought by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi hastily because there were rumours that people were gunning for it.

“When the affidavit came to me, it came with Tembeka and he said there was another witness and he was nearly shot or something and that he didn’t want to keep it. So we signed it quickly and he dropped it off. So, we didn’t read it.”

