Limpopo unable to vaccinate foreign national teachers

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the vaccination of teachers had been running smoothly despite minor glitches, but she said they were unable to immunise teachers coming from other countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Health said it was unable to vaccinate foreign national teachers and it had asked the Department of Basic Education to step in and help.

More than 30,000 people employed in the provincial education sector have so far received a COVID-19 jab as the mass rollout continued throughout the country to protect those working in schools.

“The EVDS, because of their ID numbers, it’s rejecting them, and we are not able to vaccinate them,” she said.

She also said they had also approached the national Department of Health.

“We have requested the national department to assess the outcomes of those who are foreign nationals,” Ramathuba said.

She said they would communicate how the remaining 7,000 vaccines would be rolled out soon.

