IN FULL: The ConCourt judgment ruling Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court

The Constitutional Court judgment called former President Jacob Zuma's behaviour "contemptuous", "outlandish" and "disobedient".

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed down judgment in former President Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case.

It said he was in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture inquiry.

Justice Sisi Khampepe handed the down the judgment on Tuesday morning, saying the court considered an unsuspended jail team of two years but that this matter was extraordinary.

The ruling was made up of strong words for Zuma, with the Khampepe saying that the case was extraordinary, and not for the reasons you think. The judgment also called Zuma's behaviour "contemptuous", "outlandish" and "disobedient".

This is an excerpt from the beginning of the judgment, and you can read the full judgment here.

It is indeed the lofty and lonely work of the Judiciary, impervious to public commentary and political rhetoric, to uphold, protect and apply the Constitution and the law at any and all costs. The corollary duty borne by all members of South African society – lawyers, laypeople and politicians alike – is to respect and abide by the law, and court orders issued in terms of it, because unlike other arms of State, courts rely solely on the trust and confidence of the people to carry out their constitutionally-mandated function. The matter before us has arisen because these important duties have been called into question, and the strength of the Judiciary is being tested. I pen this judgment in response to the precarious position in which this Court finds itself on account of a series of direct assaults, as well as calculated and insidious efforts launched by former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, to corrode its legitimacy and authority. It is disappointing, to say the least, that this Court must expend limited time and resources on defending itself against iniquitous attacks. However, we owe our allegiance to the Constitution alone, and accordingly have no choice but to respond as firmly as circumstances warrant when we find our ability to uphold it besieged. Justice Sisi Khampepe - Constitutional Court ruling

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.