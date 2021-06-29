Government urged to release funds to cushion those hit by level 4 restrictions

CAPE TOWN - There are calls on Tuesday for government to provide urgent financial support to businesses impacted by restrictions under the adjusted COVID-19 lockdown.

Under level 4, which will be in place until 11 July, at least, the blanket ban on the sale of alcohol has returned and restaurants can only do takeaways.

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi asking him to resume the UIF Temporary Employment Relief Scheme.

Maynier said the funds were a lifeline for affected workers.

"Two weeks of no income for these businesses, as well as cinemas, gyms, casinos, conferencing venues and theaters, will have a direct and sudden impact on people's livelihoods and the ability to pay salaries, rent and buy food," he said.

