eSwatini protesters vow to ‘match the violence unleashed by the govt'

The Swaziland Solidarity Network said King Mswati III must be held to account and they were expecting the SADC region to prioritise this unfolding crisis.

Pro-democracy demonstrations started a few days ago and escalated to a point where some shops have been set alight in Matsapha on 28 June 2021. Picture: @SwaziNews/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Pro-democracy protesters in eSwatini have promised to escalate their demonstrations, while King Mswati III reportedly hides out in Johannesburg.

The Communist Party of eSwatini on Tuesday said it was waiting for confirmation from hospitals on how many protesters were injured during Monday nights' violence.

Protesters said police and the army opened fire on them while pro-democracy protesters set fire to property believed to belong to the king.

Thokozane Kunene is the general secretary of the Communist Party. He said the only way to restore calm was to forge ahead and as he put it “suffocate the regime”.

“Now we’re entering a new phase, we need to match the violence unleashed by the government on the people.”

The demonstrations started a few days ago and escalated to a point where some shops were set on fire in Matsapha on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Swaziland Solidary Network said the situation on the ground was volatile with reports of at least one fatality amid the unrest.

Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele is calling for calm: “There is young man that was killed by the army, he was shot on the spot. Some are injured, some were taken in and tortured.”

The Swaziland Solidarity Network said King Mswati III must be held to account and they were expecting the SADC region to prioritise this unfolding crisis.

At the same time, Twitter users across the African continent are standing with the people of eSwatini in their fight for democracy.

