eSwatini protesters vow to ‘match the violence unleashed by the govt'
JOHANNESBURG - Pro-democracy protesters in eSwatini have promised to escalate their demonstrations, while King Mswati III reportedly hides out in Johannesburg.
The Communist Party of eSwatini on Tuesday said it was waiting for confirmation from hospitals on how many protesters were injured during Monday nights' violence.
Protesters said police and the army opened fire on them while pro-democracy protesters set fire to property believed to belong to the king.
BREAKING NEWS: Ok Foods in Matsapha and other outlets on fire as pro-democracy protests turn into chaos. This was after King Mswati through Acting Prime Minister issued a decree banning delivery of petitions. pic.twitter.com/NqKO9qAIuWSwazi News (@SwaziNews) June 28, 2021
Pro-democracy protest at Mahwalala in the outskirts of Mbabane. This is part of ongoing protests across the country in demand for democratic reforms. pic.twitter.com/3cUhCfSDHmSwazi News (@SwaziNews) June 27, 2021
Thokozane Kunene is the general secretary of the Communist Party. He said the only way to restore calm was to forge ahead and as he put it “suffocate the regime”.
“Now we’re entering a new phase, we need to match the violence unleashed by the government on the people.”
The demonstrations started a few days ago and escalated to a point where some shops were set on fire in Matsapha on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Swaziland Solidary Network said the situation on the ground was volatile with reports of at least one fatality amid the unrest.
Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele is calling for calm: “There is young man that was killed by the army, he was shot on the spot. Some are injured, some were taken in and tortured.”
The Swaziland Solidarity Network said King Mswati III must be held to account and they were expecting the SADC region to prioritise this unfolding crisis.
At the same time, Twitter users across the African continent are standing with the people of eSwatini in their fight for democracy.
In solidarity with people of #eSwatini pic.twitter.com/TScpPkLwKg(@pontsho__m) June 29, 2021
The citizens of #eSwatini are said to have burnt some buildings but this is a retaliation of the kings opulence as opposed to the living conditions of the rest of the citizenry.Counsel (@Vhasetha_MRT) June 29, 2021
Its high time these dictators who buy their 6 year old kids expensive watches be revolted against.
SADC must help in stabilising eSwatini, but democracy must prevail and the people must be heard. The people of eSwatini must live freely in their country.Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 29, 2021