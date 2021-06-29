eSwatini govt calls for calm, insists the king hasn't fled

In a short statement released on Tuesday, the acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku said King Mswati III continued to lead his county.

JOHANNESBURG - The government of eSwatini is on Tuesday calling for calm and peace amid escalating pro-democracy protests leading to violence on the streets.

Violent clashes between police, the army and protesters have erupted on the streets of the kingdom as protesters escalate their demonstration demanding democracy and economic freedom.

The government is also denying that King Mswati III has fled the kingdom, insisting he is still in eSwatini doing his work.

However, it hasn't provided any evidence to refute reports that he's hiding out in Johannesburg.

In a short statement released on Tuesday, the acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku said the king continued to lead his county.

However, the Swaziland Solidarity Network's Lucky Lukhele told a different story. He has called on South Africa to step in and help restore calm in the kingdom.

“Our call is to South Africa in particular and Mozambique. These are the immediate neighbours of Swaziland, anything that happen in Swaziland, it will be seen as their failure. So, the sooner they move in and quell the situation and also tell King Mswati sit down with the citizen of Swaziland, the better,” he said.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network said at least one person had been confirmed dead in the unrest gripping eSwatini, but it’s not yet clear if the victim was a pro-democracy protester or a bystander.

Lukhele said the army was deployed during the unrest on Monday night and many protesters had been hurt and even tortured.

Meanwhile, Masuku is expected to hold a briefing soon. The protests were sparked by a decree issued by Masuku banning the handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

