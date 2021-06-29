Correctional Services ready for next phase of vaccinations

So far, 562 inmates over the age of 60 have already received their jabs, as well as 820 of the department's healthcare workers and 102 officials.

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department said it was ready to bring the next phase of COVID-19 vaccines to its staff and inmates.

This comes amid a rapid rise in infections across the nation.

So far, 562 inmates over the age of 60 have already received their jabs, as well as 820 of the department's healthcare workers and 102 officials.

There are currently 138,828 inmates incarcerated nationwide.

The news of inmates being next in line to receive their vaccinations has left many divided.

Some said far too many taxpaying, law abiding citizens were desperately waiting for their jabs while offenders wee being prioritised.

ALSO READ:

The Correctional Services Department’s Logan Maistry said it was essential for inmates to be immunised as officials were working in overcrowded facilities, posing a risk to them, their families and the general public.

“This is also in line with the Nelson Mandela rules, which clearly stipulates that inmates should enjoy the same care available in the community, because inmates are also vulnerable to infection.”

There are 322 active cases across 243 correctional centres. Officials account for 282 of these cases.

“We also currently have a recovery rate of 95.27%. You can see that correctional service officials have been doing everything possible to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

The Department of Health is yet to provide a date when the second phase of vaccinations will be rolled out at these centres.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.