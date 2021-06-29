Cele: More than 465,000 people charged for breaking lockdown rules

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 465,000 people had been charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act since March last year.

Ministers serving on the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday gave further details on the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Cele stressed that law enforcement officers would play a key role in ensuring people complied with lockdown regulations and urged South Africans to comply with these measures.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed the lives of 666 police officers.

The minister welcomed the announcement by government that vaccinations for those in the police service would start next Monday.

Cele said 7,439 people had been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act during adjusted alert level 3 which started on 16 June.

