Cape winter storm wreaks havoc, more wet weather expected The City of Cape Town traffic authorities recorded 13 road accidents since mid-morning on Monday. Western Cape weather

Cape Town storm CAPE TOWN - A winter storm that's been drenching Cape Town has kept emergency crews busy. The intense cold front made landfall on Sunday night, bringing along heavy downpours, cold temperatures, rough sea conditions and strong winds. Authorities are on Tuesday monitoring areas prone to flooding. pic.twitter.com/XbYEQpeelL SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 28, 2021

The City of Cape Town traffic authorities recorded 13 road accidents since mid-morning on Monday.

Motorists have been urged to be extra cautious while driving, as a number of roads in Belleville and Woodstock were flooded.

In informal settlements, localised flooding occurred in several areas including Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Philippi and and Lwandle.

Rainy weather is set to persist over the coming days. Two more frontal systems are predicted to hit the province before the end of this week and residents have been advised to call for help if needed.

