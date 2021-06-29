As ANC studies ConCourt's Jacob Zuma ruling, stalwart says it’s ‘embarrassing’

Earlier on Tuesday the Constitutional Court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for being in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC said it was still studying Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling to sentence former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for being in contempt of court when he failed to appear and participate at the state capture inquiry.

In a tweet, the party stated, “Without doubt this is a difficult period for the movement and we call upon our members to remain calm.”

@MYANC Statement on the constitutional court judgment relating to Former President Comrade #JacobZuma

However, the party’s stalwarts did not hold back and said it was unfortunate and embarrassing that the former president behaved in a manner that landed him at odds with the Constitutional Court.



Zuma remains a contentious figure in the governing party, with those who once pledged allegiance to him remaining loyal, even on the day when was found guilty of being in contempt of the court

Some of those include the MKMVA and the ANC Women’s League – both structures’ leaders have already defined the court outcome as unjust, with the former ready to physically protect Zuma

The ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini, meanwhile, has argued that there is an inconsistent application of the law in the country.

“They treat other people unscrupulously and very rough. They treat other people who have done the same things nicely.”

But former leaders of the organisation, stalwarts such as Mavuso Msimang, told Eyewitness News the court had been fair and patient with Zuma

He said the former leader should be embarrassed.

“It cannot be that when they pronounce against his interests and expectations, they suddenly must be flouted.”

At the same time, some in the governing party are agitating for a special national executive committee meeting, arguing that waiting until the weekend’s meeting might be too long.

