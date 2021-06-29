Another petrol price hike on the cards

The Automobile Association is predicting a petrol will rise by 23 cents a litre, diesel by 38 cents while those relying on illuminating paraffin could cough up an extra 32 cents.

CAPE TOWN - Fuel prices are expected to increase next month.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “Even some marginal gains on the rand have not been enough to counter the rise.

"On average, the rand was positive against the US dollar during June, but the daily exchange rate has flagged an alarming increase to the US dollar.”

