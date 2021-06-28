'You can see the pain': Paramedics unable to cope with rising COVID cases

Attending to an emergency in central Johannesburg, the ride to the hospital is a lonely one for patients as they are forced to leave their loved ones behind due to fears of infection.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country battles the unrelenting storm of the COVID-19 third wave, paramedics are feeling the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline workers have told Eyewitness News that with the spikes in cases, day-to-day duties at work are becoming increasingly difficult.

In the past five weeks, 25-year-old paramedic Malebo Mabalane has seen COVID-19 cases increase exponentially, with more patients desperate for help.

"It is extremely bad. We are using a lot of oxygen. Most patients we go to have difficulty breathing, [and are] unable to sustain [themselves]. You can see the pain in the patients' eyes. They literally tell you they are dying," he said.

READ: Ambulance services feel the strain of rising COVID-19 infections

ALSO READ: Third wave, additional Maxeke patients putting major strain on Bara hospital

READ MORE: GP govt under pressure to reopen Charlotte Maxeke hospital as COVID cases spike

To make matters worse, he explained, there was chaos at the hospitals. Available ICU beds are in short supply, so paramedics often have to stay with patients in their vehicles for as long as four hours. Mabalane’s colleagues are not coping.

"What’s happening with my crew... they are short tempered, they are irritable," he said.

The long wait for beds means it will take even longer to attend to the next patient in need. With family members left at home, the paramedics are also the only friendly face for often terrified patients.

Floyd James Hlange has been a paramedic for 25 years, but now said with the third wave of COVID-19, pressure was mounting on them.

Attending to an emergency in central Johannesburg, the ride to the hospital is a lonely one for patients as they are forced to leave their loved ones behind due to fears of infection.

"Sometimes patient can’t talk but you don’t know if the family member is positive. You have to leave the family member behind," he explained.

Usually, Charlotte Maxheke Hospital is their first point of call from that direction. But since it was shut down two months ago, they battle to find a hospital that can help.

"Now we must phone [Chris Hani Baragwanath] or Helen Joseph [Hospital]. It is difficult," he said, adding that it was adding strain on valuable minutes to the emergency responses. Sometimes they can take close to 40 minutes just to help register the patients, delaying their response time to attend to the next emergency.

But before they save another patient, they have a new safety protocol - thoroughly cleaning the vehicles after every single call out.

Outside the coronavirus patients, there are still accidents and other trauma cases to attend to.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.