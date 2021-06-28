Winde: WC plans to speed up jab drive by establishing more sites

As part of the plan, health authorities intend to increase the number of daily vaccinations administered at three mega-sites in the mother city.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government aims to speed up the province's vaccination drive with the rollout of more vaccine sites.

Deep in the throes of a COVID-19 third wave, officials are dealing with a rapidly increasing active caseload.

About 1,200 new cases are being recorded in the province daily and around 90 patients are being admitted to hospitals every day.

In an effort to ramp up the Cape's vaccination drive, three mega vaccine sites will help ensure authorities are able to expand their reach.

At the Parc Du Cap vaccination site, Capetonians can already roll up their sleeves to receive a jab, but two other sites are yet to open their doors.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre will open its Centre of Hope next week and the Athlone Sports Stadium will be utilised in August.

Premier Alan Winde said in the latest consignment, the province received 191,880 Pfizer vaccines which were to be used this week and next week.

“If you look back for the whole month from 17 May until 18 June, the province received 294,840 vaccines. So look at the numbers now, it is promising and we are hoping to catch up after a shortage of vaccines.”

