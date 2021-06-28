What we know about the delta variant in SA so far

The extraordinary rise in infections South Africa is experiencing is being driven by the delta variant. What do our scientific and medical experts have to say about this variant?

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything for the entire world, and just when South Africans thought we might be on the road to some kind of stability, we get another curve ball thrown our way.

In the last few weeks that curve ball has come in the form of a massive rise in new infection numbers in Gauteng, the nation’s economic hub and its most populous province.

On Saturday we were given some insight into why the infection rate is rising so much and so fast.

During a lengthy briefing, led by acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, members of South Africa’s science community explained there’s a new threat in South Africa's COVID universe.

"Staggering." "Very concerned." Very, very worried."

These are the words used by three respected scientists in two separate briefings over the past few days.

Such emotive language is usually left for journalists or even politicians.

But the nature, speed and severity of the third wave seems to have shaken even the most objective fact-based investigators.

The scientists who've genetically sequenced the cases in the third wave have found the extraordinary rise in numbers we’ve been experiencing is being driven by the delta variant.

Listen to what South Africa’s scientific and medical experts have to say about this variant and its impact on the progression of COVID-19 in the country:

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.