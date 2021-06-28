WC MEC Maynier to Nxesi: Reopen UIF COVID TERS during level 4 lockdown

This comes after the president's announcement on Sunday night that the adjusted level 4 lockdown would be in place from Monday until 11 July.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier on Monday said it was critical that national government provide a support package for businesses whose operations were limited or shut down.

For the next 14 days, the sale of alcohol either from bottle stores or restaurants is prohibited and restaurants will only be allowed to cater for deliveries and takeaways as no sit-down service is allowed.

Maynier has written to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to request that he reopen the UIF COVID-19 Temporary Employment Relief Fund Scheme (TERS) for the duration of the alert level 4 restrictions to assist businesses and employees who were unable to operate.

He said many businesses, particularly in the hospitality and liquor sectors had already been hard-hit with significant job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maynier said wine farms, restaurants and coffee shops could not survive on takeaways alone and two weeks of no income for these businesses would have a direct and sudden impact on people’s livelihoods and their ability to pay salaries, rent, and buy food.

Times are tough for many and Maynier has urged the public to support the restaurant sector, especially small businesses over the next two weeks.

