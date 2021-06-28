WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga gives update on school calendar under level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is on Monday briefing the public on the measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward. Schools will begin to close on Wednesday, and all schools must be closed by Friday.

