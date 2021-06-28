Go

WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga gives update on school calendar under level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward.

FILE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a media briefing on Saturday, 19 June 2021, where she announced that all adults working in public and independent schools; irrespective of their age; will get the opportunity to be vaccinated. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is on Monday briefing the public on the measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward. Schools will begin to close on Wednesday, and all schools must be closed by Friday.

