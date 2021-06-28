WATCH LIVE: ANC's Zizi Kodwa testifies at Zondo commission

The commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing money flows related evidence from the former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Zizi Kodwa on Monday.

He allegedly received payments from government contractors when he was African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, including from IT company EOH, which was awarded questionable tenders by the City of Johannesburg.

Forensics firm ENS told the Zondo commission that Kodwa received payments and luxury accommodation worth more than R2 million allegedly in exchange for support on government tenders.

The payments - including donations to the ANC were made through former EOH executive Jehan MacKay, and they were simply labelled “cost of sales” in the company’s books.

The commission subpoenaed Kodwa’s bank accounts; investigators also found that luxury accommodation was paid for Kodwa for a fortnight in Camp’s Bay during the 2015 Christmas holiday for R230,000, and another stay at a property that cost R50,000 a night.

All in all, EOH paid accommodation totalling R650,000 for Kodwa.

Blackhead director Edwin Sodi - who scored the R255 million Free State asbestos removal project - and is now facing fraud and money laundering charges.

The commission also has records showing how Sodi and Blackhead donated millions to the ANC and transferred money to Kodwa, Thulas Nxesi, Pinki Kekana, Paul Mashatile and Zweli Mkhize.

