SAPS implement 72-hour activation plan following Nyanga triple murder

Three men were shot and killed in the Vlei informal settlement on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan following a triple murder in Nyanga.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The bodies of the three victims were discovered on the road in Vlei informal settlement, each with one gunshot wound to the head.

"The motive for the murder is yet to be established and any person who is able to shed any light on the circumstances is advised to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

