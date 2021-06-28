SA shoppers earning R10k+ prioritise prices through sales, new study finds

The annual BrandMapp study surveyed this section's consumer behaviour after the 2020 hard lockdown was lifted and businesses were allowed to start operating again.

CAPE TOWN - A study has found that 54% of South African shoppers earning R10,000 or more a month say they prioritise prices through sales and discounts.

Thirty-three thousand people participated in the research.



Through an online survey, researchers zoomed in on the consumer group’s spending habits.

They used a data collection method called a near-random digital sample.

BrandMapp’s Brandon de Kock said the study represented about 12 million adults who live in households earning R10,000 per month or more.

De Kock said 45% of this group said they were loyal to brands they knew and trusted.

“But mainly, the concerns is in their wallets and everyone is looking after a good deal.”

The BrandMap 2021 data shows 93% of people who took part in the study shopped online.

