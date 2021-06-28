READ IT IN FULL: Government's gazette makes level 4 official

Here's the full gazetted changes for alert level four COVID-19 restrictions for the next 14 days.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the country on Monday, after meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting this week, announcing that nation would be moved to adjusted alert level 4.

"After 14 days, we will examine where we are. We will assess the impact of the restrictions to determine if they need to be maintained or adjusted," he said.

Some of the restrictions are as follows:

All gatherings - political, social, or cultural - are prohibited;



Funerals and cremations will continue, but can't exceed 50 people in numbers;



After-funeral gatherings prohibited;



Public spaces like parks will remain open, but no gatherings are permitted at such places;



A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am. All establishments must be closed by 9pm;



All alcohol sales have been prohibited;



Restaurants can only sell food for takeout or deliveries;



Schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward. Schools will begin to close on Wednesday, and all schools must be closed by Friday; and



Contact classes in tertiary institutions will be closed this week and access to the buildings will be closed. Residences, however, will remain open.



You can read the full gazette below.

Government gazette 28 June 2021 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

