Police confirm EFF charged with contravening Disaster Management Act

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have on Sunday confirmed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act following its mass protest in Pretoria.

Thousands of EFF supporters descended on the capital on Friday under the banner "march to save lives".

The red berets were demanding approval of the Chinese and Russian COVID-19 vaccines for use in South Africa.

The protest has sparked fears of a super spreader with many members who joined the demonstration not wearing masks at the massive gathering, which flouted regulations.

“A report has since been compiled by the Public Order Police members that were policing the EFF march and a case has been registered at the Sunnyside police station. It is currently under investigation, and as soon as investigation has been concluded, the case will be taken to court,” said the police’s Brenda Muridili.

