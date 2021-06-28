Parts of KZN run out of vaccines for teaching staff

Kwazulu-Natal's target is to vaccinate about 127,000 employees in the province's education sector. However, only about 60,000 have been vaccinated so far.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education has temporary suspended the vaccine rollout at sites in three of its districts.

The department on Sunday said it had run out of vaccines that were reserved for teachers and support staff in the Umkhanyakude, Pinetown and Umlazi districts.

Thousands of teachers and support staff began receiving their COVID-19 vaccine jabs earlier this month.

Kwazulu-Natal's target is to vaccinate about 127,000 employees in the province's education sector. However, only about 60,000 have been vaccinated so far.

Following the depletion of vaccines, the department has asked teachers from the affected districts who have not yet received their jabs to wait until more doses arrive later this week.

“We are urging educators not to come for vaccination because we have depleted the vaccines that we were given. It's not a crisis to say that there are vaccines but we finished the quarter we were given,” said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Meanwhile, more than 185,000 people in the education sector have so far been vaccinated. Over 30,000 teachers and support staff were in inoculated on Friday and Saturday in Limpopo alone.

The Department of Basic Education said at this rate, the province needed one more day to vaccinate everybody on its list.

The sector has a target of 582,000 people that need to get the jab by 8 July. Eight provinces are expected to continue with the mass vaccination program throughout the week.

"The vaccination will continue on Monday, while Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is in the Free State to join the MEC in the monitoring of the rollout programme in that province,” said the department’s Elijah Mhlanga.

Minister Angie Motshekga has arrived in the Free State as the Basic Education Sector continues with the vaccine roll out Programme. Also in attendance is education @MECTateMakgoe and the Health MEC in the province.#VaccineRollOutSA @ElijahMhlanga @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/iw01wdaZ9i Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) June 28, 2021

