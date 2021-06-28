Ntshavheni: SA’s slow vaccine rollout not government’s fault

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is facing widespread criticism because less than 1% of the population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

DURBAN - Government on Monday said South Africa’s slow vaccination drive was as a result of vaccine apartheid being imposed by developed countries on the developing world.

Government’s latest decision to impose tighter COVID-19 restrictions has been cited as a representation of its failure to manage the pandemic by opposition parties with the Democratic Alliance pointing out that poorer countries - including Zimbabwe - have vaccinated more citizens than South Africa.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government had done its best to manage COVID-19 and was not to blame for the country’s dismal vaccination processes.

“Your US, your Canada, your European countries have been hoarding vaccines. Some of them have more stock than their own actual population.”

The Congress of the South African Trade Union is calling on government to provide relief for businesses and individuals affected by government latest lockdown restrictions.

Secretary eneral Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “If government is committed not to destroy the economy, then you have to meet those companies halfway.”

Ntshavheni said there was no money to provide any relief but when it became available, they would distribute to affected people.

