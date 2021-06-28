None of the payments I got from EOH were to facilitate unlawful acts - Kodwa

Kodwa has been testifying at the State Capture Commission about payments he received from government contractors when he was ANC spokesperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa on Monday said he received payments from former EOH director Jehan MacKay but he insists they were not intended to influence any awarding of tenders.

However, Kodwa admitted he should have realised they would be perceived as inappropriate.

Kodwa has been testifying at the state capture commission about payments he received from government contractors when he was ANC spokesperson. They include those from IT company EOH, which was awarded questionable tenders by the City of Johannesburg.

He said he believed it was his duty to connect previously disadvantaged South Africans to their leaders and he had no intention to mislead the commission.

But he still believes people should be assisted in order to gain access to their leaders.

"I came to assure you that such payments were indeed financial help from a friend, and yes, they sometimes involved figures that seem high. However, I assure you that it was due to my financial difficulties and sometimes need for accommodation as I travel. None of the payments, catering or accommodation were offered to me to facilitate any unlawful act," Kodwa told the commission.

EOH PAYS R650K FOR KODWA’S ACCOMMODATION

The Zondo commission has heard that Kodwa received payments and luxury accommodation worth more than R2 million allegedly in exchange for support on government tenders.

The payments, including donations to the African National Congress, were made through MacKay, and they were simply labelled “cost of sales” in the company’s books.

The commission subpoenaed Kodwa’s bank accounts. But investigators also found that luxury accommodation was paid for Kodwa for a fortnight in Camp’s Bay during the Christmas 2015 holiday for R230,000.

And another stay at a property that cost R50,000 a night.

All in all, EOH paid accommodation totaling 650,000 for Kodwa.

The commission also has records showing how Edwin Sodi and Blackhead donated millions to the ANC and transferred money to Kodwa, Thulas Nxesi, Pinki Kekana, Paul Mashatile, and Zweli Mkhize.

