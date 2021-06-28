Motshekga says schools to reopen on 19 July

Motshekga has been giving an update today just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new restrictions as COVID infections rise across the country that's battered by the delta variant that is said to be more transmissible than previous variants.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said all public and private schools must release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.

Motshekga has been giving an update on Monday just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new restrictions as COVID infections rise across the country that's battered by the Delta variant that is said to be more transmissible than previous variants.

Ramaphosa pushed up the winter school break, urging all institutions of learning to close their doors by Friday.

Motshekga said schools would now reopen on 19 July.

“That means by Wednesday, that’s the last day for learners to be at school. So, teaching will stop on Wednesday, we will use Thursday and Friday with teachers and managers to close the schools properly. So, managers and educators will come to school until Friday,” the minister said.

