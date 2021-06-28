Motshekga: Health Dept says there’s enough jabs for all education staff

The minister on Tuesday gave an update on the sector’s response to COVID-19 under the stipulated alert level 4 of the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the sector had received assurances from the health department that all vaccines needed to inoculate teachers and support staff were available in the country.

All public and private schools have been directed to close for the winter holidays from Wednesday.

Motshekga said the vaccination of 500,000 teachers and support staff would continue across the country until 8 July.

Motshekga said her department would use the days after the closure of all schools in the country to ramp up the sectors vaccination programme.

“I hope the Thursday and Friday when learners are not at schools will even help us to ramp even faster.”

With nearly 200,000 people in the sector being vaccinated so far, Motshekga encouraged those still reluctant to get the jab.

“The MEC has been vaccinated, I have had my jab. So, there is no crisis.”

Schools across the country are expected to close by Friday and will reopen on 19 July.

