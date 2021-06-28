Moseneke acknowledges elections report urgency as IEC gears up for by-elections

Retired Judge Dikgang Moseneke has the task of determining whether free and fair elections are possible amid pandemic related lockdowns on a very tight deadline.

DURBAN - As the nation braces for more COVID infections, an inquiry into the upcoming local government elections has started hearing oral submissions on Monday.

WATCH: Justice Moseneke Inquiry Part 2

“The report we are to prepare for the Independent Electoral Commission is due on the 21st of July, which really is less than a month from now on, and the urgency is for fairly obvious reasons, and we have to push on,” he said.

At the same the IEC is gearing up for the last of its by-elections ahead of the local government poll.

On Wednesday this week, the IEC will rollout voting stations at eight contested wards in various provinces.

Candidates are vying for seats in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

While there's no shadow poll for the current epicenter of infections - Gauteng - the IEC’s Masego Shiburi said they had refined and perfected their voting protocols.

“We have no reason to believe that the by-elections have resulted in increased numbers of COVID."

Polls open at 8 am on Wednesday with 14 candidates contesting from 14 different political parties.

