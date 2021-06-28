Limpopo Health Dept to take vaccine campaign to rural areas this week

At the weekend alone, more than 30,000 educators were vaccinated in addition to the 16,000 vaccinated by Friday last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department on Monday said it’s taking its vaccination campaign to the deep rural parts in the province this week.

The health department said it used all the vaccines allocated for the teachers last week.

At the weekend, healthcare workers were dispatched across the province with the focus being on areas such as Lephalale, the region that has now been declared a hotspot.

MEC Phophi Ramathuba said they would shift their focus: “From Monday to Thursday, we will be visiting villages where we will be vaccinating people in their own village.”

The MEC said they would boost their campaign by opening more satellite vaccination points: “This satellite site can be in a hall, or under a tree where we put up our tents.”

Ramathuba has appealed to residents to behave responsibly to reduce infections.

