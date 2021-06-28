Kodwa: R1m I got from EOH head wasn’t donation from TSS to ANC

The commission is in possession of bank statements of TSS, a supplier development partner of EOH that recorded the amount as a donation.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa on Monday said it was not true that the R1 million payment that he got from EOH director Jehan Mackay was a donation to the African National Congress (ANC) from TSS.

Kodwa said Mackay gave him the loan because he had financial difficulties and he used R850,000 of it to buy a Jeep.

He made an opening statement in which he said he won’t pull wool over the commission's eyes and so he admitted that Mackay made payments to him and gave him luxury accommodation.

But evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalsohn asked Kodwa if he didn’t take money meant for the ANC.

“And if any person told TSS that this payment was a donation to the ANC, they would be misrepresenting the truth?”

Kodwa said he hadn’t repaid the million that he believed was a loan because, as a friend, Mackay said he could pay when he was ready.

But again, Chaskalsohn asked how the money was for financial difficulty when he spent most of it on a car.

Kodwa said: “That’s a wisdom of a debate on whether to spend R10,000 or R20,000 and that perhaps I should have [purchased] a smaller car like a Corolla.”

Kodwa said to his knowledge Mackay didn’t pay money for his luxury accommodation, but he just offered the places that he owned or had access to.

