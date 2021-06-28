Kodwa: I knew EOH was blackmailed by EC ANC for R1mn donation to win govt tender

Deputy State Security Minister, Zizi Kodwa, on Monday testified about receiving payments and luxury accommodation allegedly in exchange for influencing tenders.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said he was aware that the Eastern Cape ANC blackmailed IT company EOH to make a R1 million donation when that company was bidding for a government tender.

Kodwa was on Monday testifying about receiving payments and luxury accommodation allegedly in exchange for influencing tenders.



He accepted that EOH director Jehan Mackay gave him money when he had financial difficulties, but said he made it clear that he couldn’t interfere with government contracts.

However, Kodwa knew that the ANC linked its requests for donations to tenders.

An email sent by EOH to Mackay saying the ANC Eastern Cape was pressurising the company to make a donation was forwarded to Kodwa.

Kodwa earlier said he didn’t receive payments from Mackay to influence tenders, but he said in this case, he persuaded EOH to make the donation.

Zondo said: “There appears to be something that was said and you might say, look I don’t think the ANC should pursue this donation, because if this donation is made and this entity gets the tender, there is going to be an impression that an ANC official used his or her influence to make sure that the tender went to a certain organisation.”

He said he saw that tying ANC donations to tenders was wrong.

