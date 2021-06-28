High Court grants Zondo Inquiry extension, to complete proceedings in September

This decision comes at the same time as announced from the Constitutional Court that has confirmed it will hand down judgment on Tuesday in the commission’s application to have former President Jacob Zuma found to have acted in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has granted the state capture commission of inquiry another three months extension, with proceedings now expected to wrap up in September.

This decision comes at the same time the Constitutional Court confirmed it will hand down judgment on Tuesday in the commission’s application to have former President Jacob Zuma found to have acted in contempt of court.

The commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.

Zuma has argued publicly that he won’t subject himself to the commission, claiming that he and chairperson Raymond Zondo shared a personal relationship that compromised Zondo's ability to deal with his evidence without bias.

The former president also wrote to the Constitutional Court and dared it to jail him.

