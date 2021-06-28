Health department promises unplaced intern doctors feedback this week

Health bosses are still consulting with National Treasury over the funding of these posts and said they would provide feedback by latest Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Intern doctors on Sunday said they were fed-up with the slow pace at which their placement at healthcare facilities across the country was being finalised.

They are part of 288 qualified medical doctors who're waiting for an announcement by the National Department of Health on when they can start with the mid-year intake of their internship or community service programmes.

ALSO READ: Unemployment, debts weigh on intern doctors while waiting for govt to place them

The department said it was still consulting with Treasury and provincial health departments on the funding of these posts and would provide feedback this week. A University of Cape Town graduate said he was waiting to hear if he would be placed at one of the facilities in either Pietermaritzburg, Empangeni or Stanger.

“All I can really say is please, please get this done and sort out what they need to sort out and get us in the hospitals to work,” he said.

Another intern doctor from the Northern Cape said she doubted whether the situation would be resolved soon.

“We've been having the communication for the past three weeks now and nothing has changed,” said the despondent young doctor.

Left frustrated by the experience, another doctor feels these issues should have been sorted out long ago, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

The department said it would give an update on the meeting with Treasury by latest Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.