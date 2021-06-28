Dirco demands explanation for Pretty Yende's 'ill-treatment' by French officials

Yende was detained at the Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris a week ago and kept for almost three hours based on an allegation that her Italian residence permit was not valid

CAPE TOWN - The South African Embassy in Paris has written to French authorities asking for an explanation of the alleged ill-treatment of South African opera star Pretty Yende.

Yende was detained at the Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris a week ago and kept for almost three hours based on an allegation that her Italian residence permit was not valid.

She informed the South African embassy that she was verbally abused, and her rights were violated.

“Further to the correspondence by the South African Embassy in Paris, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation [Dirco] will call in the French ambassador to South Africa based in Pretoria to convey its displeasure at the treatment of Ms Yende," said spokesperson for Dirco Clayson Monyela.