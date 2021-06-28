ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday

The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has confirmed it will hand down judgment on Tuesday in the state capture commission’s application to have former President Jacob Zuma declared to be in contempt of court.

Zuma has argued publicly that he won’t subject himself to the commission, claiming that he and chairperson Raymond Zondo share a personal relationship that compromises Zondo's ability to deal with his evidence without bias.

The former president also wrote to the Constitutional Court and dared it to jail him.

On Tuesday, he will find out if he was in contempt of court and what his punishment will be.