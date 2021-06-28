CoCT monitoring reports of flooding in informal settlements

Some of the affected areas include Sir Lowry's Pass, Lwandle, Gugulethu, and Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was monitoring reports of flooding as the Cape has been hit by a fierce winter storm.

The cold front has brought heavy rain, icy temperatures and strong winds.

The city's JP Smith said: “The city’s disaster management centre has seen reports of flooding in informal settlements in Sir Lowry's Pass, Lwandle, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

"Disaster management teams are busy with assessments along with the city’s informal settlement management department.”

