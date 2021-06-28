Blitzboks drawn alongside USA, Kenya and Ireland for Tokyo Olympics

The Sevens competitions are set to be held at the Tokyo Stadium from 26-31 July.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa have been drawn against USA, Kenya and Ireland in Pool C for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Blitzboks, who were bronze medalists in Rio in 2016, as well the USA both achieved direct Olympic qualification by finishing in the top four of the 2019 World Rugby Sevens Series. Fellow African country, Kenya qualified courtesy of their first Rugby Africa men's sevens title since 2015, while Olympic debutants Ireland, secured the final spot thanks to a 28-19 victory over France in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco earlier this month.

Three of the top four placed teams from the previous Games are together in Pool B as reigning Olympic champions Fiji will face silver medalists Great Britain and hosts Japan, who finished fourth in Rio. Olympic debutants Canada round out the pool.

Pool A sees current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series Champions New Zealand and Australia drawn alongside one another. Joining them in Pool A are Argentina and Olympic debutants Korea who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time ‘golden point’ try to overcome Hong Kong.

The women’s competition sees defending champions Australia drawn alongside World Rugby Sevens Series 2019 runners up USA. Pool C also includes hosts Japan and Olympic debutants China.

Pool B contains Rio 2016 bronze medalists Canada, France, Fiji and Brazil.

Pool A sees Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand face off against the Russian Olympic Committee team, Great Britain and Kenya.

The Sevens competitions are set to be held at the Tokyo Stadium from 26-31 July.

