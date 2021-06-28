ANC NWC set to discuss impact of level 4 lockdown on party programmes

The NWC is meeting ahead of the party’s national executive committee meeting over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) looks set to discuss the impact of level 4 restrictions on the party’s programmes, including branch general meetings and candidate selection processes ahead of the local government elections.

The governing party had previously set out a timeline, through its electoral commission, spearheaded by former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Its timeline, which has already been amended, aims to have submitted all names of its councillor candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission by 16 August.

But the ANC, like many other political parties, may not hit its targets as the country bans political gatherings in the wake of growing COVID-19 infections.

The ban on political gatherings has had no impact on the Democratic Alliance as it successfully elected a new leader via a virtual conference last year.

And when it comes to the Economic Freedom Fighters, it once called for everyone to stay home and for the economy to shut down in fear of loss of life.

But it’s done a 180 and is now championing for the regulations to be ignored, saying it would continue with its programmes ahead of the polls.

However, for the governing party, this is a setback in the middle of its preparations to nominate councillors - a process that has already been marred by violence in some provinces.



ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the elections management team had already held a meeting to discuss the way forward.

“They have also reunited this morning to also reflect on those pronouncements as well.”

Just last week, the ANC amended some of the dates for its candidate selection process which may have to be changed again following the 14 days of the adjusted alert level 4 currently in place.

The party has welcomed the decision to ban gatherings, and it’s also condemned those asking members to disregard the rules, calling it reckless and irresponsible.

