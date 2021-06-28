ANC NDC refers Mahumapelo, Lenkopane matter back to interim NW committee

The NDC upheld the pair’s appeal after they had approached it to challenge their respective five-year suspensions which they received from the provincial disciplinary committee after being found guilty on five counts of misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) has referred matters involving former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League acting provincial secretary Bitsa Lenkopane back to the interim provincial committee.

The NDC upheld the pair’s appeal after they had approached it to challenge their respective five-year suspensions which they received from the provincial disciplinary committee after being found guilty on five counts of misconduct.

But in findings by the NDC signed off by chairperson Mildred Olifant, it said the pair’s matter was not properly ventilated.

Mahumapelo and his ally Lenkopane seem to have been granted a lifeline. This is according to leaked findings from the ANC national disciplinary committee following its meeting over their suspensions last week.

The two had been accused of being divisive and undermining the interim provincial committee.

But the NDC said their issues were not properly ventilated, and it's set aside 15 days for the matter to be finalised.

Both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane had complained that they were not allowed to put their cases before the provincial structure, with some even claiming he was being hounded out of the running to become the next North West ANC chair. This after his executive committee was dissolved in 2018.

The party will now have three weeks to settle the matter.

