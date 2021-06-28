3 people injured after light aircraft crash in Leondale

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services say the accident happened near the Union Settlement earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were injured when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Leondale.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said the accident happened near the Union Settlement earlier on Monday.



The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and all occupants are receiving urgent treatment in hospital.

EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka said: “We received information about a light aircraft that crashed at around 11 am this morning and our emergency services responded to the area where they found there were three occupants and one had minor injuries. All of them were transported to the nearest hospital for assessment.”

