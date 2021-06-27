WC ramps up vaccination drive setting target of 80k more jabs this week

Western Cape Health authorities have said they will be able to expand their reach even further next month by immunising up to 100,000 people.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape plans to ramp its vaccination drive even further by inoculating 80,000 people in the coming week.

While the nation battles the third wave of COVID-19 infections, the province is dealing with around 16,000 active cases.

The jabs will be administered at 192 vaccine sites.

So far, around 322,000 people have been vaccinated.

The province however continues to grapple with a resurgence recording on average around one thousand new cases a day.

Currently, more than 1,000 COVID-patients are being treated in hospitals.

With the inoculation of education sector staff in full swing, over 4,300 staffers are scheduled to receive their jabs at 18 sites province-wide on Monday.

Police and military officials, along with prison warders, and those 50 and older will be next in line to receive their jabs.

