Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

On Wednesday night, eight people were gunned down, and one person left wounded when suspects opened fire outside a house in NY 79.

CAPE TOWN – A manhunt for the killers involved in a Gugulethu mass shooting remains underway.

The incident resulted in what's called a 72-hour activation being launched, while the motive remains under investigation.

It's understood a traditional ceremony was held in the area at the time when the shooting occurred.

Police Minister Bheki Cele s visited the crime-ridden township the following day.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said, “Our seasoned detectives are working around the clock to find the perpetrators who are responsible for this mass shooting incident in Gugulethu, and to solve the case. The suspects who fled the scene are still on the run and are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Meanwhile, police are searching for the brazen killers of a motorist in the area.

The victim was seated inside his vehicle when the gunmen fired multiple shots killing him instantly.

The attackers fled the scene, and no arrests were made.

Swartbooi said Muizenberg officers are probing a case of murder.

“The 67-year-old man that was inside the vehicle was declared deceased by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested.”

He’s urged anyone with information to contact the police.

