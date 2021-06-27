SA records nearly 18k new infections ahead of Ramaphosa address tonight

South Africa also recorded 157 new deaths in the same 24-hour cycle, bringing the national death toll close to the 60,000 mark – at 59, 778.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 17,958 new cases of COVID -19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall number of infections in the country to over 1,913,000.

According to the health department, the country currently has 152,013 active cases.

The recovery rate is at 88,9%, which translates to more than 1,702,000 people who have recuperated so far.

Authorities in the health sector said they have administered about 2,682,000 vaccines across the country including healthcare workers through the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine programme.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON SUNDAY

While infections are peaking, government is mulling over what steps need to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The national coronavirus command council has met, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will inform the nation on what's to happen in the coming days.

The President's address takes place at 8 pm on Sunday night.

READ: President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8 pm

There has been a spike in COVID-19 infections countrywide in recent weeks.

According to scientists, new coronavirus infections are being dominated by the delta variant that was first identified in India.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 delta variant more transmissible than any other - Experts

Gauteng, which is the epicentre of South Africa’s third wave, is of particular concern.

The province recorded its highest number of daily infections this week, with 11,000 new infections recorded in the last day.

President Ramaphosa is expected to address several issues related to the spread of the coronavirus and interventions.

There have also been calls for stricter lockdown regulations to be implemented as the country’s average daily infections has more than doubled in June.

